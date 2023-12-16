Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812,227 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,742.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,220,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV opened at $109.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.74 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

