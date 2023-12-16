Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $18,909,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,552,000 after purchasing an additional 205,321 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,304,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,841 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 105.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 86,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,072,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $88.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

