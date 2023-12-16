Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Kellanova by 3.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 68.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 215,260 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 26.8% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $4,583,198.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,020,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,355,784.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,139,386. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $53.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $73.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

