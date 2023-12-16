Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 695 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1,884.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89,763 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,854,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 63,894 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 64,760.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 178,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 178,090 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,766 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL opened at $80.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.86. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $51.44 and a 52-week high of $81.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

