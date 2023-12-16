Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 560 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,584,000 after buying an additional 27,714 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,322,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,315,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,393,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 849,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after buying an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,710,964.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,554 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $154.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

