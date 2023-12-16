Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 206 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.47.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,342 shares of company stock valued at $18,839,791. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $153.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day moving average of $140.92.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.68%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

