Western Wealth Management LLC Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

