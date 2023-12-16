Western Wealth Management LLC Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $217.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.41. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.08.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

