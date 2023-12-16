Western Wealth Management LLC Has $707,000 Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 169.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,955,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after buying an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

