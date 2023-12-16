Western Wealth Management LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 173.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $85,648,000. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 172,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $96.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

