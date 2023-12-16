Western Wealth Management LLC Has $575,000 Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after buying an additional 48,039 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

DFNM stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

