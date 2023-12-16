Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after acquiring an additional 624,549 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,154,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,845,000 after purchasing an additional 455,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,688,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR opened at $83.80 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

