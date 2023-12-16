Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 676 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

