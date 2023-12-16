Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 182 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,167,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 71,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 135,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,971,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 161.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.4 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $453.60 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $281.19 and a 1-year high of $458.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $412.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.86.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

