Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,161 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9,259.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $130,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $99,081,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,042 shares of company stock worth $20,589,140. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

