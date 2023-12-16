Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1311 per share on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Western Asset Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Bond ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Western Asset Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Asset Bond ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 159,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 9.40% of Western Asset Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

