Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of WAL opened at $63.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 18.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $991,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 55,743 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.