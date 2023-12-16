West Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Shares of PG opened at $143.91 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $339.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

