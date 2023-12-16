West Oak Capital LLC Sells 73 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.83. The company has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.