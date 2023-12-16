Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $50.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $182.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.