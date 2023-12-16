Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8,260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,781,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,328 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 153,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 74,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

