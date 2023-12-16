Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Vestis (NYSE:VSTS)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Vestis Stock Performance

Vestis Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Vestis has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the third quarter worth $948,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the third quarter worth $14,714,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the third quarter worth $2,412,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,318,000.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.

