Wells Fargo & Company Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $62.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.95.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,602 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after acquiring an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after buying an additional 2,336,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,613,000 after buying an additional 718,985 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

