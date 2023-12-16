Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $121.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $107.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.49. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

