WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$7.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.67.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Laurentian dropped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance
WELL Health Technologies Company Profile
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.
