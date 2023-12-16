WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$7.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Laurentian dropped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

Shares of WELL opened at C$3.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$943.67 million, a PE ratio of -196.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.36. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.56 and a 12-month high of C$5.94.

(Get Free Report

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.