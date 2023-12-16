Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Weis Markets from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

WMK opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day moving average is $64.46. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Institutional Trading of Weis Markets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Weis Markets by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Weis Markets by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Weis Markets by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

