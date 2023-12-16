Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.6 %

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $32.64 and a 52-week high of $51.68.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 469.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 124,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.