Wedbush Boosts SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $21.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SLM from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.24. SLM has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.34 million. SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,483,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,614,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 25.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,576 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 18.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,720,000 after purchasing an additional 117,381 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

