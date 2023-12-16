Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.56. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2,063.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $84,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

