Webster Bank N. A. Has $9.66 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of V stock opened at $257.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $263.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.76.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

