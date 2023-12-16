Wayfair (NYSE:W) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.52.

W stock opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.22. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,472.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,472.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $68,467.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,080.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,924 shares of company stock worth $4,221,563. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

