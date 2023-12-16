Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WD. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.77. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $108.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 72.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,408,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,870,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,535,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,408,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,870,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,950,100. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WD. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.