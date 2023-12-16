VVS Finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. VVS Finance has a market cap of $154.52 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 85,186,092,715,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,613,403,421,483 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

