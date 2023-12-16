VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.92

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.92 and last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 4266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on VSEC shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

The stock has a market cap of $968.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.47.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $231.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.97 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VSE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VSE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in VSE by 32.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

