Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Lifted to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.45.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $30.93 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.