Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Major Shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc Sells 23,575,000 Shares

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $147,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

SEAT stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $188.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.20 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vivid Seats

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

