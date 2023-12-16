Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Update

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 583,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vistagen Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistagen Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

VTGN stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. Vistagen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vistagen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 188.54% and a negative net margin of 4,367.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VTGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

