Virax Biolabs Group Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, December 18th (NASDAQ:VRAX)

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 18th.

Virax Biolabs Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAX opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. Virax Biolabs Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Institutional Trading of Virax Biolabs Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

