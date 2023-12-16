Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, December 18th

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, December 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 18th.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Performance

VRAX opened at $0.16 on Friday. Virax Biolabs Group has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

