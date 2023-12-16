Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vestis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Vestis Stock Performance

Vestis Announces Dividend

NYSE:VSTS opened at $19.37 on Friday. Vestis has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the third quarter valued at $1,318,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vestis in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,412,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vestis in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,714,000.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.

