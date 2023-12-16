Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ (VRCA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

VRCA stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.94. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,507.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.68%. Equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 21,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $63,229.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 879.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

