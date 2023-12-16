Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at Desjardins

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.96.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$16.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.15. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.55 and a 1 year high of C$24.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of C$475.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$575.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.3934066 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

