Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Position Raised by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

VPU opened at $138.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $157.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.21.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

