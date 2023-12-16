Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after buying an additional 20,228,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after buying an additional 462,016 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VBR stock opened at $178.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

