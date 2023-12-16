Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $211.75

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $211.75 and last traded at $211.75, with a volume of 3650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.07.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.59 and a 200 day moving average of $196.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 371.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

