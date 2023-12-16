Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $211.75

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $211.75 and last traded at $211.75, with a volume of 3650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.07.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.59 and a 200 day moving average of $196.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
