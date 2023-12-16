Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.89

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.89 and last traded at $80.76, with a volume of 1116820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.28.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,841,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,980,000 after acquiring an additional 844,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after acquiring an additional 337,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,539,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after acquiring an additional 102,698 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.