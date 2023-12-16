Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.89

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.89 and last traded at $80.76, with a volume of 1116820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.28.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.