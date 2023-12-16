Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $216.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $175.70 and a 52-week high of $218.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.