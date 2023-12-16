Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.83. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

