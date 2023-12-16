Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

