Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $189.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.01. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

